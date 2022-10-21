Tell Us Quiz: Where should you live in Boston? Find out the Boston neighborhood that best suits your personality. Are you meant to live on Acorn Street in Beacon Hill? Globe Staff/David L Ryan

All right, so you’re thinking about moving. As you make your plans, you’re probably contemplating the ultimate question: Where will I live? Boston is made up of so many unique neighborhoods, that you might have a hard time figuring out where to find your new home.

We’ve put together a quiz that will help find the perfect Boston neighborhood for you. Maybe you’re thinking of walking across cobblestones in the North End. Or you’re considering joining a lion dance group in Chinatown. Browsing art galleries in the South End is perhaps how you prefer to spend your free time, or you’d rather be playing soccer at Mattapan’s Harambee Park.

Advertisement:

Answer seven questions about your preferences and personality to find out the part of Boston you should be living in next.

Results are calculated based on the type of answer you picked the most, while some questions are weighted more than others. We may feature overall reader results in an upcoming Boston.com article.