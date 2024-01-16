Tell Us Readers: Are you lonely? We want to know how you're combating social isolation and building community. Jean Follett, 86, gets a visit from her daughter, during pandemic lockdowns. Social isolation persists nationwide post-COVID lockdowns. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

Americans are getting lonelier. So much so that last year, the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy issued an official advisory on the public health crisis of “loneliness, isolation, and lack of connection in our country.”

A lot of attention was given to social isolation when pandemic-era lockdowns forced many of us to isolate away from loved ones. When it finally came time to lift those lockdowns, readers told Boston.com that the thing they were looking forward to most was reuniting with their loved ones.

Even before the pandemic, experts warned about the epidemic of loneliness, and the problem persists. There are few demographics not feeling the effects of this epidemic: Men, teens, people in low-income households, and the elderly are all reporting higher levels of loneliness. If you feel disconnected from community, you certainly aren’t alone.

This time of year, those feelings can be heightened by seasonal affective disorder and general winter blues.

While social connection is often overlooked as a component of good health, neglecting it can have real consequences on an individual and community level. Lacking social connection increases the risk of premature death by more than 60%, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It can also increase the likelihood of heart disease, stroke, and, for older adults, of developing dementia.

“Given the significant health consequences of loneliness and isolation, we must prioritize building social connection the same way we have prioritized other critical public health issues such as tobacco, obesity, and substance use disorders. Together, we can build a country that’s healthier, more resilient, less lonely, and more connected,” said Murthy in a statement.

If you’re feeling the effects of loneliness, we want to hear from you: Are you worried about the ways our society is becoming more isolated? How are you building connections to combat loneliness?

Share your experiences with Boston.com by filling out the form below or emailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in future Boston.com articles.