Readers: Are you vacationing on the Cape this year?

Coast Guard Beach, part of the Cape Cod National Seashore. Flickr/Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism

Are you vacationing on Cape Cod this year?

According to a report in The Boston Globe, occupancy is down this season and the culprit could be rising prices, too many listings, reports of sharks, the infamous bridge traffic, or all of the above.

The Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors is reporting a 20 percent lower occupancy rate this season, with an average daily rate of $619 this year, up from $525 last summer, according to The Boston Globe.

Paul Niedzwiecki, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, told the Globe that advance hotel bookings are similar to last summer, and a growing stock is the reason behind the vacancy rate for rentals.

More than 16,000 short-term Cape rentals were registered with the state in April, up from more than 12,000 in March of 2021, Kristy Senatori, executive director of the Cape Cod Commission, told the Globe.

“Maybe a week on Cape Cod is just not as glamorous or comfortable as it used to seem,” Annie Blatz, a past president of the Cape Cod Association of Realtors and a sales manager with Kinlin Grover Compass, told the Globe.

We want to know if you are traveling to Cape Cod this year. Why or why not? For those who are visiting the Cape, which towns do you spend time in and why?

Respond to the Boston.com survey below, or e-mail us at [email protected], and we may use your response in a future article.

