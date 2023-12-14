Tell Us Readers: What’s the best piece of advice you got this year? Give us your best words of wisdom ahead of the New Year. George Vaill, self-defined Life-oligist, offers advice to 15-year-old Stefan Alexandrov while sitting in Harvard Square on June 1, 2023. Known to passersby as the "free advice" guy, Vaill doles out counsel to strangers in Harvard Square from a folding chair. (Erin Clark/Globe Staff)

As we approach the start of a new year, millions of people will soon start working on ways to better themselves by going to the gym, reading more, eating healthier, exploring new hobbies — the list goes on. But depending on the loftiness of the goal or the diligence of the list-maker, those goals could become an afterthought in a matter of weeks, months, or even days.

At least that’s true for the 80% of Americans who, by the start of February, will have abandoned their New Year’s resolutions in favor of the status quo. Studies show that only 8% of Americans who make resolutions keep them.

Of course, there are ways to become better at keeping New Year’s resolutions. A large-scale experiment on New Year’s resolutions found that approach-oriented goals (i.e. “stay strong and fit”) are more successful than avoidance-oriented goals (i.e. “don’t eat junk food”).

Ahead of the New Year, we want to know the pieces of advice that have given you the motivation to face a challenge. Whether it’s words of affirmation or tough love, tell us about the conversations that have changed your perspective for the better.

As we enter the “best-of” season, the time of year when critics and our readers share their lists of their favorite films, songs, books, and more from the past 12 months, we want to know: What’s the best piece of advice you have received or have given out to others this year?

Unconventional and offbeat advice is welcome, too. Whatever works for you, we want to hear it.

Fill out the form or e-mail us at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.