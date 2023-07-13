Tell Us Readers: How is the Sumner Tunnel closure going for you? We want to know how your commute is getting impacted. A sign at the entrance to the tunnel in East Boston. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

If you thought Boston traffic couldn’t get worse, think again.

When MassDOT announced the nearly two-month-long closure of the Sumner Tunnel, riders across the region prepared themselves for the worst-case scenario of gridlock traffic, delays, and rising stress levels. Now that the closure is in full force, we want to know what the commuting experience is actually like.

A major artery in Greater Boston, the Sumner Tunnel links East Boston and the North End, and takes drivers from Logan Airport to Boston. The closure is expected to impact those traveling from East Boston and the North Shore and will likely cause delays in the Ted Williams Tunnel and on the Tobin Bridge.

Advertisement:

The closure, which began on July 5 and will continue until Aug. 31, is intended to allow MassDOT to begin a multimillion-dollar restoration project to repair and improve the walls, deck, and ceiling inside the tunnel. In the meantime, drivers have been asked to “ditch the drive” and find alternative ways to get where they need to, whether it be via bus, commuter rail, or even the ferry.

Drivers have already been feeling the heat of the shutdown, with some facing twice-as-long commuting times and bubbling road rage — not to mention the fact that this week has been dubbed the real “test” for Boston drivers, as traffic picks up and workers return to offices after the Fourth of July holiday.

“Last week was the kickoff, of course, and it was a holiday week,” Gov. Maura Healey told reporters Monday. “Mondays and Fridays we know we tend to experience reduced traffic in and out of the city, so certainly I think this whole week will be a test as we move into tomorrow and Wednesday and Thursday.”

Thursday in particular has been singled out as a bad day for drivers heading to the airport, Lisa Wieland, CEO of the Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates Logan Airport said.

Advertisement:

“Thursdays at the airport have always been busy,” Wieland said. “I think it’s also a day that people tend to get away in the summer, and summer is a busy travel season at Logan Airport. So our message to everyone is to plan and prepare ahead.”

To incentivize drivers to forgo the car and opt for public transportation instead, the MBTA Blue Line will be free during the tunnel shutdown, with water ferry and Commuter Rail options offered at a reduced cost. There will also be reduced parking costs at MBTA and Commuter Rail lots and garages, discounted tolls for residents, and a new ferry service between Lynn and Central Wharf in Boston.

We want to hear from readers who are navigating this service disruption.

How has the Sumner Tunnel closure impacted your commute so far? Are you switching to an alternative form of transportation? Tell us more about your experience by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected]