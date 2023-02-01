Tell us: What’s your message for Tom Brady?

Get the latest Boston sports news
Wednesday morning Tom Brady posted a video to his Twitter account saying that he was ready to retire for good.
The news comes after 23 years as a quarterback in the NFL and one year after it was falsely reported that Brady would be calling it quits.
Brady was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft and spent the first 20 years of his career in New England. During his time with the team Brady captured three MVP awards and six Super Bowl titles.
Already a number of athletes, reporters, and fans have taken to Twitter to show their love and respect for Brady.
Now, we want to know what Boston.com readers think about the quarterback’s retirement and give an opportunity for them to share some words for the longtime Patriot.
