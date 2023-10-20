Tell Us Readers: Share a Halloween memory with us What was your most memorable Halloween? Send us a photo. Waiting in line for a hay ride, (left to right) Jkhia Bullock, 7, Tahje McBride, 4, and Allisa Johnson, 7, on Oct. 10, 2012. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

The leaves are starting to turn, the air is becoming crisper, and pumpkins are showing up on front steps — it’s almost Halloween, a memorable and magical time of year, especially in Boston.

There are many ways to celebrate the spooky holiday. From pumpkin fests and harvest dinners, to getting dressed up in a Halloween costume and going trick-or-treating, or watching your favorite scary movie.

While the day is all about fun and games, many local New Englanders take it very seriously.

One Marblehead resident is known for his spectacular, ‘colossal’ Halloween displays. Another Rhode Island resident paid tribute to iconic New England local businesses that have shuttered over the years with a DIY cemetery in his front yard.

“I thought it was a creative way to pay tribute to a lot of the lost landmarks that we have,” Josh Patenaude told the Boston Globe.

Halloween is also an especially nostalgic time for many, who continue well-loved traditions with family and friends or create new ones.

We want to know about your most memorable Halloween.

What makes that day stick out in your mind? What is the best costume you have ever worn? Your favorite spooky tradition? The scariest movie you’ve watched or story you’ve heard? An extra spooky or spectacular house setup or display in your neighborhood?

What Halloween traditions do you share with your family and friends? Do you look forward to coming up with a costume, watching scary movies or carving pumpkins every October?

Share with us by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future Boston.com article or on our social media channels.

<a href="https://bgmcreative.survey.fm/photos-halloween-memories">View Survey</a>