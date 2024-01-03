Tell Us Readers: What are your New Year’s resolutions for 2024? We want to know what goals and plans you have for 2024. Common New Year's resolutions include exercising more, eating healthier, and engaging in more hobbies. But this year, a different goal is topping the 2024 resolution list. (Adobe Stock)

Goal-setters and list-makers, this is your time to shine.

For many, the start of a new year ushers in self-reflection about how to be better versions of ourselves and ways to achieve that vision. This is where a list of resolutions can come in handy. Whether it be a physical list carefully written by hand or a haphazard checklist in your Notes app, one-third of Americans plan to make New Year’s resolutions this year, which often include exercising more, eating healthier, and engaging in more hobbies.

But this year, a different goal is topping the 2024 resolution list: Save more money.

According to data from a Statista Consumer Insights survey, 59% of respondents listed saving money as their top resolution for 2024.

In previous years, goals to exercise more, eat healthier, and lose weight topped the list, but now the financial goal has surpassed them to become the most commonly cited resolution.

For many Americans — and for Bay Staters, especially — the vow to save more money doesn’t come as a surprise. 2023 was a year of financial headaches for many, whether it be due to sky-high home prices or inflation that, despite cooling, still exceeds the Fed’s 2% annual target.

In a similar vein to saving more money, just over one in four (26%) respondents surveyed by Statista said they wanted to reduce their spending on living expenses such as food and energy in the coming year.

Indeed, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Americans spend most of their money on living expenses such as housing (33.3%), transportation (16.8%), and food (12.8%).

Trailing behind the goal to save more money were intentions to exercise more (50%), eat healthier (47%), and spend more time with friends and family (40%) in 2024, according to Statista.

The top resolution to save money this year contrasts with that for 2023, where Americans set improving their mental health as their top priority, according to a Forbes Health/OnePoll survey.

If you’re one of the many people stepping into the new year with intention, we want to know what resolutions are on your list for 2024. Let us know how you plan to make a change this year by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article.