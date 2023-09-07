Tell Us Readers: What time do you go out to dinner? Chefs are reporting diners of all ages are eating out earlier in the evening. The Wall Street Journal reported that restaurants are now seating 10% of diners between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., up from 5% in 2019, according to Yelp. (Adobe) (Adobe)

The saying goes “early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.” But for the growing number of Bostonians eating out earlier in the evening, it might now go something like this: “Early to wine, early to dine, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and fine.”

Douglass Williams, chef and owner of the Mida restaurants in the South End, Newton, and East Boston, told the Boston Globe he has found “people want to eat earlier,” and it’s not just seniors who are sitting down for dinner at 5 p.m., but people of all ages.

In a city with a reputation for putting itself to bed early, has 5 p.m. become the new 8 p.m.? When in the evening (or late afternoon!) do you go out to eat dinner?

Williams is in good company in noticing customers are eating out earlier than they used to. The Wall Street Journal reported that restaurants are now seating 10% of diners between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., up from 5% in 2019, according to Yelp.

And it’s not just dining, but entertainment and other nightlife as well, that consumers are seeking out earlier.

In July, 82% of the 500 Boston.com readers who responded to our poll asking if earlier concerts should become a regular thing said yes to earlier concerts.

“Love the idea of matinee concerts, especially on weeknights!” Moe from Mansfield, who identified himself in the 40-49 range, said. “Some of us have kids, some of us need to be productive at work the next day.”

In fact, a third of the shows currently running on Broadway in New York City start at 7 p.m. on Fridays, according to Playbill —so much for a city that apparently never sleeps, right?

The Wall Street Journal and the Boston Globe have suggested that post-pandemic lifestyle changes could be responsible for the trend. Many hybrid and remote workers now have more flexible work hours, no commute, and no need to change clothes after work to get ready for a night out, making it easier to close their laptops and immediately head out to dinner.

We want to know about your dining timeline. When do you go out to eat dinner on weeknights and weekends? Has the time you eat changed since before the pandemic? If so, why? If you do dine earlier, what do you like or dislike about it? Take the Boston.com poll below or e-mail [email protected], and we may use your response in an upcoming article.