Readers: What’s the best ski resort in Vermont?

Winter Watch
Everything you need to know about the latest winter weather news and lifestyle updates.
Vermont is often hailed as a top ski destination in the country and world, but which ski resort is best?
Peak Rankings, which bills itself as the ultimate guide for picking the best mountain for your ski vacation, ranked all the major Vermont ski resorts for the 2023/2024 season and named Killington the best resort in Vermont.
“If you are looking for a Vermont ski vacation that does it all, Killington is hard to beat,” said Peak Rankings in a video posted online.
With more than 1,500 skiable acres, Killington is the largest resort on the East Coast and offers terrain for all abilities, as well as modern lifts, great snowmaking capabilities, and “the best nightlife scene in Vermont,” Peak Rankings said.
Other resorts on the the Peak Rankings list included Sugarbush at No. 4, with “diverse, unique-feeling slopes, naturally beautiful scenery, and a local feel”; Smugglers’ Notch at No. 6, “one of the few true remaining old-school resorts in Vermont”; and Bromley at No. 11, whose “south facing slopes make for sunnier conditions and more pleasant temperatures than one might expect from Vermont.”
In your opinion, what is the best ski resort in Vermont and why?
Share your thoughts with Boston.com by filling out the survey below or by emailing us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future Boston.com article or on our social media channels.
