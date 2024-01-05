Tell Us Readers: What’s the best ski resort in Vermont? Tell us your favorite place to ski in the Green Mountain State. A skier at Killington in Vermont. Photo by Chandler Burgess

Vermont is often hailed as a top ski destination in the country and world, but which ski resort is best?

Peak Rankings, which bills itself as the ultimate guide for picking the best mountain for your ski vacation, ranked all the major Vermont ski resorts for the 2023/2024 season and named Killington the best resort in Vermont.

“If you are looking for a Vermont ski vacation that does it all, Killington is hard to beat,” said Peak Rankings in a video posted online.

With more than 1,500 skiable acres, Killington is the largest resort on the East Coast and offers terrain for all abilities, as well as modern lifts, great snowmaking capabilities, and “the best nightlife scene in Vermont,” Peak Rankings said.

Advertisement:

Other resorts on the the Peak Rankings list included Sugarbush at No. 4, with “diverse, unique-feeling slopes, naturally beautiful scenery, and a local feel”; Smugglers’ Notch at No. 6, “one of the few true remaining old-school resorts in Vermont”; and Bromley at No. 11, whose “south facing slopes make for sunnier conditions and more pleasant temperatures than one might expect from Vermont.”

In your opinion, what is the best ski resort in Vermont and why?

Share your thoughts with Boston.com by filling out the survey below or by emailing us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future Boston.com article or on our social media channels.

What's the best ski resort in Vermont? What's the best ski resort in Vermont? (Required) Killington Stowe Jay Peak Sugarbush Stratton Smugglers' Notch Pico Okemo Mount Snow Mad River Glen Bromley Bolton Valley Magic Mountain Other

Tell us why this is your favorite resort in Vermont. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronouns so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or a phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.