Readers: What’s the best thing to do during a rainy weekend?

Boston has been experiencing a very wet summer, and this weekend is no exception.

The National Weather Service said multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected on Friday. And with an above-average amount of rainfall this month, “any rain (nevermind heavy rain) could cause flooding,” Josh Wurster of 7News said over Twitter.

Sunday is expected to be an especially waterlogged day, with between two and four inches of rain possible.

But despite the rainy conditions, Bostonians are sure to make the most of this weekend with plenty of events in the lineup, ranging from a Disney Villains Drag Brunch in Back Bay to a free country music concert at TD Garden.

We want to know what rainy day indoor outings you recommend in Greater Boston.

