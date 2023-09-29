Tell Us Readers: What’s your favorite fall movie or TV show? Tell us about your favorite fall movies and TV shows. Let us know what you enjoy about them and share what makes them memorable. Pictured (left to right): Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore, Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore in "Gilmore Girls." (Mitchell Haddad/WB NEfictionaltowns)

From apple picking to pumpkin spice everything and leaf peeping, there’s just something magical about fall, especially in New England.

No wonder so many movie directors and producers want to capture that autumnal essence on-screen, which means there is no shortage of fall movies and TV shows.

Depending on your taste, you might go for spooky season favorites like “Hocus Pocus” and “Stranger Things” or the dipping temperatures might remind you of your favorite back-to-school throwbacks like “Gilmore Girls” and “When Harry Met Sally.”

In seasons past, there were a slew of new shows to choose from as we settled into fall. According to Rotten Tomatoes, viewers are most looking forward to the returning fall shows “Loki” (Disney+), “Reacher” (Prime Video), and “Fargo” (FX).

But despite the excitement surrounding the return and release of new fall shows, many have been delayed due to the writers’ and actors’ strike. Earlier this week, the writers’ strike came to an end, but the SAG strike is ongoing.

Even with the tentative agreement for writers, it’s still too early to declare victory, as talks have not yet resumed between studios and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

As a result of the monthslong writers and actors strikes, many movies and TV shows have been delayed and have “already had a devastating effect on Hollywood, which was just starting to recover after the pandemic brought it to a standstill,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

That means you’re likely turning to old favorites to satisfy your fall viewing.

Tell us about your favorite fall movies and TV shows. Let us know what you enjoy about them and share what makes them memorable. We’d also like to hear about any movies and shows you wish you could watch, but can’t yet because of the strikes.

Fill out the survey below or e-mail [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.