Readers: What’s your favorite shopping mall in Massachusetts?

October has come to an end, which means it’s time to say goodbye to Halloween and get ready for the next holidays to take the spotlight — Thanksgiving and Christmas.
With the holiday season soon approaching, many people will soon be shopping for gifts for the people in their life, young and old. Chances are, you’ll be heading to multiple different stores to get the gifts of their dreams.
Fortunately, there’s a place where you can make many of the s tops you need in just one visit — a mall. From toy stores for the kids in your life, to clothing and home goods stores for the adults, or stores with just about everything you need (think Target or Macy’s), there’s plenty of options when you’re visiting a mall. If one of your loved ones is a pickleball fan, just bring them to Natick Mall for their gift — a pickleball court will be opening there, potentially next year.
With dozens across the state, there’s a wide range of options to choose from. Whether you prefer completely indoor malls such as the Natick Mall or an outdoor mall such as Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, we want to hear from you: What’s your favorite mall in Massachusetts? What makes you love this mall the most out of them all? Respond to the survey below or send us an email at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.
