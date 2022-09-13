Tell Us Readers: What’s your favorite train route in New England? Help us create a reader-recommended guide of the best train travel options in the region. Essex Steam Train and Riverboat. Essex Steam Train and Riverboat

How do you travel when you want a slower-paced and scenic passenger experience? For many New Englanders, train travel comes to mind immediately — and if rail enthusiasts get their way, a new Boston-to-Montreal route could get added to the list of travel options in the region.

Boston to Montreal: What to know about the proposed Boston to Montreal train service

Advocates and rail enthusiasts are pushing for a new train route that could take riders between the two cities overnight, and we want to know if our readers would be excited about this route.

This 14-hour ride between the two cities would make stops in Montreal, Candiac, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Farnham, Bromont, Magog, Sherbrooke, and Coaticook on the Canadian side. Here in New England, stops include Island Pond in Vermont, Berlin and Gorham, N.H., Bethel, Auburn, Portland, Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Durham, N.H., and Boston.

The Boston-to-Montreal train isn’t yet a reality, but many train routes already service our area. We want to create a reader-recommended guide of some of the best train travel to and from New England.

What are your favorite train routes in New England? Tell us what makes for the best train travel by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected], and we will feature your recommendations in a future Boston.com article or social media content.