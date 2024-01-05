Readers: Where do you go for trivia games in Greater Boston?

Need weekend plans?
It’s never a bad idea to get out of the house and have some quality time with friends, and for a lot of people living in Greater Boston, trivia has become the go-to avenue for a fun time.
Last year, Boston.com readers told us where they go for trivia and we created a guide with more than two dozen options for trivia every night of the week. Among the favorites were Minglewood Harborside in Gloucester, Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. in Waltham, and Rocco’s Cucina & Bar in the North End.
Sasha S. from Needham, who played regularly at The Biltmore in Newton and at Grainne O’Malleys in Brookline, said trivia “has become the highlight of my week.”
“In a world where technology has taken over in a sense, putting your phone away, communicating as a team, and using the knowledge we have on hand instead of Google is more important than ever. It’s what makes us human so to see everyone come together and bond is truly a beautiful thing,” she told Boston.com. “I look forward to playing and hosting all week!”
We know the list is far from complete. Trivia only seems to be getting popular in Boston and the options to play are expanding, with Stump!, Greeks Who Drink, and individual quiz masters all creating their own approach. Whether you’re partial to a certain location or you travel in pursuit of your favorite trivia style, we want to know about it.
Tell us: Where do you go for trivia in Greater Boston? Which local bars, bookstores, community centers, or other venues are you meeting up with friends to join in on the fun? Do you prefer general brain teasers or do you like a themed event?
Share your recommendations with us by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected] and we will feature your response in our trivia night guide or on Boston.com social media channels.
