Tell Us National Dog Day is coming. Send us a photo of your canine companion. In honor of the holiday, we want to celebrate your furry friends. A therapy dog has it made in the shade behind home at Polar Park during a doubleheader for the WooSox. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Calling all dog lovers: National Dog Day returns on Aug. 26.

National Dog Day was founded by pet and family lifestyle expert and animal rescue advocate Colleen Paige in 2004. Along with many other dog-related holidays, National Dog Day is meant to bring attention to the animals suffering around the world and encourage people to adopt.

The canine celebration takes place on Aug. 26 each year, and for good reason — Paige adopted her first dog that day as a child.

But for many, dog day is every day. According to Forbes Advisor, dogs are the most popular pet in the U.S., with 65.1 million households that own one.

Advertisement:

For many dog owners, hopefully their furry friend isn’t turning their passport into a gourmet meal two weeks before their wedding in Italy (if you’re reading this Chickie, you’re still a good boy).

In honor of National Dog Day, we want to celebrate readers’ canine companions. Share your favorite photo of your dog. Tell us a bit about them and what makes them the best pup. Fill out the survey below or send an e-mail to [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.