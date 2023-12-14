Tell Us Readers: We want to see your gingerbread house creations In recent years, the festive dessert-architecture combination has become more elaborate for many. Meredith Whalen and her daughter Paige Whalen build gingerbread houses at Zebra's Bistro in Medfield in 2015. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

Gingerbread cookies are one of the most popular Christmas cookies among Boston.com readers, and a popular Christmas tradition involves them.

To celebrate the holiday season, many people construct gingerbread houses, which typically consist of only six cookies — four for the walls, and two for the roof. However, in recent years, the festive dessert-architecture combination has become more elaborate for many.

At Target, for example, they offer not only kits to make the standard gingerbread house, but for fun variations as well, such as a tree house and a football stadium (which, technically, isn’t a house, but it looks fun so we’ll allow it).

Extravagant gingerbread creations can be found on social media as well, such as this absolutely stunning build on X — hopefully, however, a little furry friend didn’t learn how delicious these festive cookies are, like this dog did.

look at this girl’s gingerbread house 😀 pic.twitter.com/Ch9HcGArNc — 🎀 dove! 🎀 (@lovedoveclarke) December 13, 2023

Aspiring architect merely exploring how a gingerbread house is constructedpic.twitter.com/werKXWzn19 — Hy Bender (@hybender) December 8, 2023

For those who are extremely dedicated to the art of gingerbread houses, there are a handful of competitions to show off your work, including some that benefit those in need.

If you’ve been building with cookies recently, we want to see what you’ve been working on — Send us photos of your best gingerbread house creations. Share your designs by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.