Readers: Send us your photos from today’s storm

Heavy winds and torrential rain swept across Massachusetts this morning, downing trees, damaging homes, and scattering debris across several cities and towns.

According to a statement from the National Weather Service in Boston/Norton, the most intense part of the storm was between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

Due to wind gusts up to 65 mph, three to four inches of rain and the risk for flooding rivers and coastal flooding, the National Weather Service issued a severe storm warning, which remains in effect through 7 p.m. this evening.

The storm left nearly 35,000 residents across the state without power, with Greater Boston and coastal communities on the South Shore and North Shore hit particularly hard.

While the high winds have decreased and the rain begins to die down, emergency crews are continuing to work to restore power and clear debris and downed trees from roadways, houses and properties.

