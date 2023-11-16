Tell Us Readers: Share your best Boston transportation tips with us Getting around the Boston area can be stressful for anyone, regardless of how long you’ve lived here. Passengers rush to the commuter line around rush hour in South Station. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Getting around the Boston area can be stressful for anyone, regardless of how long you’ve lived here. In January, a report found that Boston is home to the fourth-worst traffic in the world. Add shutdowns on multiple lines of the T, growing debate surrounding bike safety, and a new CharlieCard website into the mix, and it seems as if there’s always something new happening with transportation in the Bay State.

Readers agree that transportation in Massachusetts is a major issue as well. About 36% of the 295 readers who responded to a recent Boston.com poll deemed “transportation and infrastructure” as the issue Massachusetts leaders should prioritize.

“The T is still a disaster and needs a major capital investment,” said reader Jim from South Boston in the recent poll. “Instead of rolling back taxes on rich folks and not spending huge excesses, they should be majorly investing in the T and infrastructure like bridges that are falling apart.”

These issues can be stressful for some who have endured the commute for years. However, for people who have just recently arrived in the Boston area, getting around the city is a whole new ballgame, and can be somewhat overwhelming.

We want to hear from you: What are your best Boston transportation tips? Whether it’s figuring out a time when less people are on the train or finding a less crowded station, we’d like to hear your advice. Fill out the survey below or send an e-mail to [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.