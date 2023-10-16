Tell Us Halloween is coming up. Share photos of your pet in costume with us. The clock is ticking to find not just a costume for yourself, but one for your furry friend as well. Kathy Lynch, 53, dresses her cats as pirates for the costume contest at the New England Meow Outfit's 10th Annual Allbreed and Household Pet Cat Show in Natick, Massachusetts, Aug. 27, 2023. Photo by Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Halloween is quickly approaching, leaving just about two weeks to find the perfect costume, whether it be based on summer blockbusters such as “Barbie” or classics such as witches and zombies.

For those with pets, the clock is ticking to find not just a costume for yourself, but one for your furry friend as well.

Need some ideas? Take a look at what readers dressed their pets up as last year, from pumpkins to pineapples.

Once you’ve found a costume, it only makes sense that you’d want to show off your pet’s adorable attire. Whether it’s through an Instagram post or a Halloween pet parade, there are many ways to show off their show-stopping ensembles.

Are you dressing up your pet for Halloween this year? If so, we’d like to hear from you: Share a photo of your pet in costume by filling out the survey below or sending an e-mail to [email protected], and your pet’s Halloween photo may appear in a future Boston.com article.