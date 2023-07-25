Tell Us Was ‘Barbie’ what you expected it to be? Share your review with us. Many "Barbie" viewers found the film to be more emotional than expected. Margot Robbie as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE”. Warner Bros. Pictures

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” premiered Friday to immense success. The film made $155 million at the box office opening weekend, making it the biggest opening of 2023. “Barbie” also broke the record for first weekend sales for a film directed by a woman, surpassing “Captain Marvel” and “Wonder Woman.”

On top of its financial achievements, “Barbie” has also received critical acclaim. The film has a score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes for both the audience and critic scores. Reviews praised the film for highlighting the expectations women face today, as detailed in a monologue from America Ferrera.

Prior to its release, “Barbie” was a part of the social media phenomenon “Barbenheimer,” along with Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” These extremely different films both released Friday, and many people decided to make them a double feature. The double release may have helped contribute to the success of both films, as AMC sold 40,000 tickets for their opening day.

Many “Barbie” viewers found the film to be more emotional than expected. A scene towards the end of the film that featured Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” was a tearjerker for many viewers.

