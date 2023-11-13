Tell Us Readers: Share your best New England fall photo with us The region offers beautiful fall foliage as the leaves turn various shades of red and orange. Fall colors in October over Groton during the morning. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Fall is in full swing in New England, with seasonal foods and drinks to enjoy — such as the classic pumpkin spice latte or one of many Thanksgiving dishes — as well as winter clothes, such as scarves and boots, slowly making their way out of the closet.

There’s also plenty of fun to be had in New England when it comes to fall. Visit a pumpkin patch or apple orchard to get the key ingredients for your Thanksgiving pies, or stop by some of New England’s beautiful towns, from Cape Cod to the Green Mountains.

Advertisement:

One of New England’s autumn offerings that can be seen by just walking down the street is nature. Although temperatures are dropping and the sun is setting earlier, the region still offers beautiful fall foliage as the leaves turn various shades of red and orange. Each state offers many places to go leaf peeping, making it a fun activity no matter where you are.

If you’ve seen some beautiful fall foliage this season, we’d like to see it. Share your best New England fall photos with us by filling out the form below or sending an e-mail to [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.