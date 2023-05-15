Tell Us Readers: What was your most memorable Boston Calling experience? Send us your photos and unforgettable moments. Boston Calling was held for the first time in 3 years in Boston, MA, May 29, 2022. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Boston Calling is back this Memorial Day weekend for the music festival’s 10th anniversary with big-name acts like the Foo Fighters, Alanis Morisette, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Paramore.

What started as a spring concert on City Hall Plaza has become one of the top ten music festivals in the country. In the last decade, the festival has seen huge talents like The National, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala shake up crowds and served as an early stage for up-and-coming artists who’ve gone on to dominate the charts like Lizzo and Lil Nas X.

Were you at the very first Boston Calling when The National closed out the inaugural concert in 2013? Did you discover a new favorite artist in a previous lineup that you can’t get enough of today? Were you one of the music fans who had your festival experience interrupted by last year’s last-minute evacuation? Whether you’ve been to one Boston Calling or every festival, we want your memories and photos.

Send us your best shots from the last 10 years by filling out the survey below or e-mail at [email protected], and we may feature your photos and memories in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.

