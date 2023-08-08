Tell Us Do you have photos of flooding in Greater Boston? Share with us. Send us your photos of the recent flooding and extreme weather in Greater Boston. Flash Flooding on St. Thomas More Rd stranded some vehicles, as others choose to drive throught the standing water. A tow truck was at the scene to remove vehicles. (Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff)

As another round of flooding and tornado warnings hits Boston and Eastern Massachusetts, we want to see your photos of the stormy weather we’ve been experiencing recently.

Rainy weather along with flood and tornado warnings descended upon Boston on Tuesday, with a tornado touching down in Mattapoisett, the National Weather Service confirmed.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service wrote that a survey team investigated damaged areas in the Plymouth County town and has yet to determine the strength of the tornado and when it began and ended.

[Confirmed Tornado in Mattapoisett] A survey team has confirmed a tornado in Mattapoisett, MA around 1130 AM. The survey team is still investigating damage, and a more detailed statement on EF-rating, start & end times will be sent later today upon damage survey completion. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 8, 2023

“I’m not a meteorologist, but there is extensive damage — trees down, some lines down on North Street and Acushnet Road. It looks like the possible path of a tornado,” Mattapoisett Town Administrator Michael C. Lorenco told the Boston Globe early Tuesday afternoon.

Flash flood warnings had also been issued earlier Tuesday for Boston and parts of Norfolk, Middlesex, Essex and Worcester counties.

Commuters reported flooded roads and stranded cars Tuesday morning, with some cars almost fully engulfed in water.

Extremely dangerous driving conditions today in Massachusetts. Lots of stranded drivers trying to drive through impassable roads…like Rt 9 in #Natick #WBZ pic.twitter.com/E6QBT7NCCB — Chris Gobeille (@WBZPhotog) August 8, 2023

A friend of mine just sent this from Needham. The water is over the hood of the parked cars. #flooding #mawx #wcvb pic.twitter.com/bQRNIwHsMy — antoinette antonio (@antoinetteA) August 8, 2023

This driver is trapped in her car in Lawrence.

Her SUV has been floating.



Rescuers are arriving on the scene now.



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/qcFG4bHPC0 https://t.co/yL0UldpUZb pic.twitter.com/nyAlxcSbxy — Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) August 8, 2023

Several businesses in Needham have closed or shared flood damage due to the flooding.

Needham-based Volante Farms shared photos on Facebook of employees trying to contain the flooding by sweeping a pool of water out from the inside of their cafe, as well as a field covered in deep water.

A user on Facebook shared a photo outside of the Trader Joe’s located at 958 Highland Ave. in Needham, and said it was closed due to flooding.

The Cookie Monstah shared on Facebook that their Needham location was closed due to flooding. Their other five shops located in Burlington, North Andover, Swampscott, Beverly, and Danvers remain open.

Do you have striking images of flooding in your neighborhood or town? Or maybe you captured the column of a tornado descending from ominous skies? Has the weather affected your home or business?

Share your photo with us, along with location and photographer name to credit, below or e-mail us at [email protected] and we may feature it in an upcoming Boston.com article.

