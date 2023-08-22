Tell Us Readers: Share your photos, memories from your summer vacation Where did you travel to this summer? What are some of your best memories from your vacation? Small Castle Hill Lighthouse sits on the rocky coastline of Newport, Rhode Island at sunset with the waves slowly rushing across the rocks. Joshua J. McDonough

For many people, when they think of summer, they think of going on vacation and traveling somewhere they’ve never been, exploring historical cities or soaking in the sun on a beach.

The number of vacations people are taking is increasing. In April, AAA shared their booking data which showed that international travel has increased by over 200% compared to 2022. International hotel bookings have increased by over 300% as well, according to AAA.

“Travelers are making up for lost time and willing to spend more to see the world,” senior vice president of travel Paula Twidale said in the report.

There are a multitude of destinations around the world for travelers to visit on vacation. U.S. News compiled a list of the best places to visit based on “expert opinions, reader votes and current trends.” According to U.S. News, the top 5 best places to visit around the world in 2023-24 are:

Paris Bora Bora Glacier National Park Rome Swiss Alps

Massachusetts residents are heading out on vacation as well, visiting places from Colorado to Italy. Additionally, New England has some popular travel destinations such as Acadia National Park in Maine, whose Beehive Loop was recently named one of the most iconic U.S. national park attractions, according to Fodor’s Travel.

Did you go on vacation this summer? If so, we want to hear from you. Where did you travel to, and what was your favorite part? What are some of your best memories from your vacation? To share your vacation photos and memories, fill out the survey below or e-mail [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.