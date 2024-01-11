Farewell Bill Belichick: Share your reactions, memories

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Following 24 seasons as head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick is parting ways with the team after an underwhelming season resulted in the Patriots finishing 4-13, tied for the second-worst in the NFL.
Belichick’s departure from the Patriots was reported this morning by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss.
“There was said to be no conflict, no disagreement,” the ESPN report stated. “In the end, productive talks resulted in a mutual decision that left both sides comfortable and at ease.”
As one of the longest-tenured coaches with a single team in NFL history, the end of Belichick’s career with the Patriots marks the end of the most successful run of any coach in the modern NFL.
Belichick’s Patriots team with quarterback Tom Brady won six of their nine Super Bowl games, 17 division titles and appeared in 13 AFC championship games, leaving unforgettable memories in the minds of fellow Patriots, New England fans and football fans alike.
We want to hear your reactions. Do you agree it was time for Belichick to leave the Patriots? Additionally, share your memories of Belichick’s remarkable career as head coach and how it impacted you as Patriots’ fans.
Tell us by answering the forms below or e-mail us at [email protected] and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.