Tell Us Readers: Share your reactions to Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon leaving cable news The former anchors were fired from their respective cable networks earlier this week. Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Nov. 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.

Two high-profile cable news hosts have shaken the media landscape this week. First, Tucker Carlson, the star of Fox News weeknights, was fired days after the network settled a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million. Later the same day, longtime host Don Lemon announced that he had been let go by CNN and would no longer be a co-anchor of the network’s morning show.

The firings signal big changes at two of the nation’s largest cable news outlets and have been met with pushback from fans of the anchors, both of whom had large impacts on their networks and the news they covered.

Both networks have offered few details about the firings. Lemon had reportedly been on the outs with CNN since comments he made on air about presidential candidate Nikki Haley, saying women over 40 were past their prime. He has also been accused of disrespecting female colleagues. Before CNN could announce the dismissal on Monday, Lemon released a statement saying he was “stunned” by the network’s decision and claimed there were “larger issues at play.”

Carlson has yet to make any comments about his firing, but reports say he had been in trouble with the network over texts and emails released during the defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems in which he disparaged the Fox News brand, his colleagues, as well as top executives. Carlson was also recently named in a discrimination lawsuit against Fox News and is alleged to have created a hostile work environment, particularly against women at the company.

In the meantime, both former anchors have hired Bryan Freedman, a lawyer who has helped fired media personalities secure multimillion-dollar payouts in the past.

We want to know: How did you react to the news that Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon had been fired? What do you think the dismissals mean for the future of public conversation? Do you think the networks were right to fire the former anchors or did they act too harshly?

