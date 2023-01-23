Tell Us Share your snow photos with Boston.com We want to see your images of the wintry weather. Walking through Copley Square on a snowy day. Globe Staff/Craig F. Walker

It’s finally beginning to feel like a real winter.

Forecasters’ predictions that we might get some snowy weather in Boston have started to come true, while a storm has already hit other parts of Mass. causing power outages. While the weather may pose challenges, we also know that it will also make for some spectacular sights.

We want to see your photos of snow-covered scenes in Boston and beyond. Whether you’ve spotted streets blanketed in frost, icy mountain tops, or even a freshly-made snowman, share your pictures with us.

Send us your photos and your social media handle, if applicable, in the survey below or e-mail [email protected], and we will share them in an upcoming article on Boston.com and/or on our social media channels.