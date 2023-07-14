Tell Us What does your summer garden look like? Share your photos with us. We want to see what you've been growing this year. Share photos of your summer 2023 garden with us.

Summer is in full bloom, with temperatures reaching up to 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. One fun summer activity many are taking part in is gardening.

Gardening gained newfound popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, with 18.3 million new gardeners between 2020 and 2021, according to the 2021 National Gardening Survey.

The creation of a new garden can be quite a daunting task for a novice gardener, as you have to make sure that your lawn is suitable for the plants you want to grow. For example, if you’re looking to start growing wildflowers, you need to make sure that the spot you’ve chosen checks all of the boxes — “sunlight, soil type, soil moisture, fertility, drainage, and other factors,” says third-generation nurseryman and Mass. Certified Horticulturist Wayne Mezitt.

After ensuring the planting spot is ready to go, a new gardener needs to familiarize themselves with the ins and outs of gardening, such as learning gardening-specific terms or choosing plants that will match the conditions of the garden. For example, lavender will work well in areas with plenty of sunshine, but hydrangeas will work better for shadier spots.

For those who got a head start on their gardens, some of their plants may be in bloom right now. Whether you’re growing fruits, vegetables, flowers or anything else, we want to see your garden. Send some pictures of your garden in the survey below or e-mail them to [email protected], and your pictures might be featured in an upcoming Boston.com article.