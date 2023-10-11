Tell us: Should Halloween parades and parties happen during school hours?

Need weekend plans?
Dressing up as a favorite film or TV character is one of the greatest parts of Halloween for a young kid. However, for students in Northborough, the chance to don their costumes briefly disappeared.
CBS News Boston reported Friday morning that parents of Northborough students received a letter from the district, informing them that its annual Halloween costume parade would no longer take place during school hours, a longstanding tradition for elementary schools in town.
The time of the parade was changed to line up with the district’s “core values of equity and inclusion,” according to the letter.
Instead of fully canceling the event, the district stated in the letter that the parade would take place outside of school hours during PTO events.
Some parents who spoke to CBS News Boston understood the reasoning behind moving the parade, pointing out how some parents aren’t able to come to school in the middle of the day, and others may not be able to afford a costume. However, other parents were upset and felt as if their opinion hadn’t been taken into consideration.
By Friday afternoon, the district announced that the parade would take place during school hours, citing parent concerns about not having their voices heard, CBS News Boston reported. The district stated there would be alternative events for those who aren’t participating in the parade.
