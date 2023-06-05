Tell Us Tell us: Should restaurants and beer gardens be dog-friendly spaces? As of June 1, city establishments can apply to allow dogs on their outdoor patios. A dog named Falkor looked up at his owner, Leslie Fine, as she ate brunch at a restaurant in San Francisco on Friday, May 5. Just in time for the summer dining season, Boston has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet dogs in their outdoor spaces.

It’s going to be a good summer for dogs across Boston.

Starting last week, owners of beer gardens and restaurants with outdoor patios are allowed to apply to become dog-friendly spaces. The new policy from the Inspectional Services Department’s Health Division will allow pet owners to bring their pets along to their favorite outdoor eateries as long as the pet is kept on a leash or in a pet carrier.

“We’re committed to making Boston a vibrant, family-friendly City, and that means rethinking our outdoor spaces to better build community,” said Mayor Michelle Wu in a press release. “Residents and small business owners have been eager for four-legged family members to be able to enjoy our outdoor spaces too, so we’re happy to make this regulatory change allowing dogs on outdoor patios and beer gardens.”

A number of local businesses have already said they’re excited to welcome pets to their outdoor spaces, including Aeronaut Brewing Co. and Dorchester Brewing Company.

The city will require that the dog-friendly spaces be entirely outdoors and that no food preparation can happen in those spaces. Employees are also not allowed to touch any pets in the space. Despite these precautions, not everyone is thrilled by the idea of dogs being allowed at restaurants — outdoor or not.

With the new rules comes the risk of allergies, poorly trained dogs, and irresponsible dog owners, particularly for pandemic pets who are still getting socialized post-lockdown, Dr. Kate Thomas, the medical director at Wignall Animal Hospital in Dracut and Belvidere Veterinary Hospital in Lowell told the Boston Globe.

When the city first announced the rule change, we asked Boston.com readers which restaurants they’d like to become dog-friendly spaces. Erica from Mansfield said she’d prefer owners leave their furry companions at home.

“Dogs don’t belong at restaurants! Even if it’s outdoors, when I’m paying for a nice meal I don’t need to hear barking or see people touching their pets and then touching things that others will be using,” she said. “Just leave your dog home if you are going to do human social activities.”

Tell us: Are you excited that Boston will allow dogs in some outdoor spaces or do you think the old restrictions should stay in place?

Share your thoughts with Boston.com by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article or on our social media channels.

