Tell Us Should the Red Sox change their start times at Fenway? Should first pitch start earlier? The Red Sox reached the American League Championship Series last season.

The Red Sox have recently joined forces with local analytics company Recentive to optimize the start times of games at Fenway, which begs the question: Should we change it at all?

The analysis will be aimed at improving TV ratings for the team’s local broadcasts on NESN, which is owned by Fenway Sports Group. Weekday games at Fenway for the 2022 season will mostly start at 7 p.m., with some 6 p.m. and 1 p.m. games as well. Weekend games, which will be of particular focus, will primarily start around 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays.

Though Red Sox starting times are unlikely to change in the 2022 season, it’s possible that scheduling changes as a result of the partnership will start taking place in 2023.

Recentive in the past has had partnerships with NFL, MLS and NHL teams, as well as the United States Tennis Association.

We want to know if you think changing the start times would impact your ability or interest in watching the game. What time do you think the Sox should have first pitch? Do you want an earlier start to still get eight hours after the Sox nine innings? Do you prefer a later start to be able to settle in and enjoy the game?

Let us know in the survey below and your response may be featured in a future article.