Tell Us Spotify Wrapped is out. What was your top song of 2023? Was it something you expected, or was your top song out of the blue? The Spotify logo is displayed on a smartphone on Oct. 7, 2020. Bloomberg photo by Gabby Jones

Today is, essentially, a national holiday for music listeners around the world — Spotify released its annual “Spotify Wrapped,” a personalized analysis of a user’s listening habits for the year.

Spotify Wrapped is highly anticipated by listeners, with many taking to social media earlier this week to share their excitement and predictions for their top songs and artists, such as one X user who expects their Wrapped to consist of mostly Taylor Swift.

When Wrapped arrived this morning, social media platforms flooded with screenshots of the roundup, as thousands shared their top listens — or those who were proud of them, at least. For some, they felt embarrassed of their list, with guilty pleasure and random songs making an appearance.

Too embarrassed to send my Spotify Wrapped. It’s rigged once again pic.twitter.com/pJ0i93iTr0 — 🇨🇩 (@osowxvyy) November 29, 2023

Some Spotify users also received the honor of being in the top percentages of their favorite artist’s listeners, with one of the smallest percents being around 0.001%.

Not everyone received their yearly roundup through Spotify, however. For Apple Music listeners, the discovery of their top tracks came through “Replay,” which came out on Tuesday.

Regardless of whether it came from Apple Music or Spotify, we want to hear from you: What was your top song of 2023? Was it something you expected, or was your top song out of the blue? We’ll be making a playlist of readers’ top songs — share yours by filling out the form below or emailing us at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future article.

