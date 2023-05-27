Tell Us Tell us: What’s your favorite beach read? Share the book that holds your attention while you bask in the sun. Lecounts Hollow Beach in Wellfleet. Globe Staff/Craig F. Walker

As you hit one of Massachusetts’ beautiful beaches this summer, you’ll pack a few things: sun tan lotion, lunch, and something to read. It’s time to relax, and when you’re not swimming in Cape Cod waters, you may want to sit back in a chair and delve into a page-turner. Whether you enjoy a romance or a mystery, we want to hear about your best beach reads. What holds your attention while you’re basking in the sun?

If you’ve been following Boston.com’s Book Club, our pick this month is a queer coming-of-age novel, “A Scatter of Light,” by Malinda Lo. You may also be a fan of Elin Hilderbrand’s books, and her stories about Nantucket will have you feeling like you’re ready for summer. Last year, we asked readers what their favorite picks for a beach vacation were, and you recommended books like “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han and anything by Taylor Jenkins Reid. When you’ve found a nice spot in the sand where you can unwind, you may also want to bring a copy of a memoir like “Don’t Call Me Home” by Alexandra Auder or “Loot” by Tania James.

We want to know what stories you’ll dive into at the beach this summer. Share the best beach reads with us, and tell us what you like about the books you’ll take with you. Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.