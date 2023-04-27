Tell Us Tell us: Is it time to panic after the Bruins loss? The Bruins lost Game 5 of their playoff series in OT, one day after the Celtics collapsed in their own Game 5. Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark allowed four goals in Game 5 against the Panthers. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Boston fans already shared their concerns over the Celtics’ Game 5 loss on Tuesday, but should they be worried about the Bruins now too?

After winning Game 4 in Florida 6-2, the Bruins, like the Celtics, were in a strong position to clinch their first round series in just five games at TD Garden.

On Wednesday though, rather than taking the series, Boston lost Game 5, 4-3 in overtime.

While the Bruins did show some resilience by coming back from an early one-goal deficit and forcing overtime, they still lost to the Panthers on home ice for the second time this series.

The question now is should fans be concerned heading into Game 6 in Florida?

Let us know in our poll below and tell us how you’re feeling after Wednesday’s OT loss.

