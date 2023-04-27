Tell us: Is it time to panic after the Bruins loss?

Sign up for Bruins updates🏒
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during hockey season.
Boston fans already shared their concerns over the Celtics’ Game 5 loss on Tuesday, but should they be worried about the Bruins now too?
After winning Game 4 in Florida 6-2, the Bruins, like the Celtics, were in a strong position to clinch their first round series in just five games at TD Garden.
On Wednesday though, rather than taking the series, Boston lost Game 5, 4-3 in overtime.
While the Bruins did show some resilience by coming back from an early one-goal deficit and forcing overtime, they still lost to the Panthers on home ice for the second time this series.
The question now is should fans be concerned heading into Game 6 in Florida?
Let us know in our poll below and tell us how you’re feeling after Wednesday’s OT loss.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during hockey season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.