Tell Us Tell us: Do you believe in aliens? A whistleblower testified the U.S. government has a secret program that captures UFOs, but reaction has been muted. An alien-shaped kite flies overhead at the Astronomy Festival in Villa de Leyva, Colombia, Saturday, July 31, 2021. AP Photo/Ivan Valencia

The possibility of space aliens visiting Earth has long been a fascination of pop culture. From the beloved 1982 film “E.T.” to the 2019 superhero blockbuster “Captain Marvel” — not to mention a steady stream of space-focused creature features during the 1950s and ’60s — there is endless extraterrestrial media to consume.

However, aliens felt a little less like fiction last week when a whistleblower testified before Congress that the U.S. government has a secret program where it captures UFOs.

“I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access,” said former Air Force Maj. David Grusch in the hearing.

With all of the alien-related movies and TV shows out there, you’d think the general public would have a lot to say about the possibility of space aliens being real.

In reality, it seems they couldn’t care less.

Some took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on aliens. Many pointed out that they have a wide array of problems to deal with before grappling with the possibility of extraterrestrial visitors, such as “inflation, climate change, severe debt,” and more, as one user put it.

“aliens exist we have proof”



everybody dealing with inflation, climate change, severe debt, depression, a housing crisis, long covid: pic.twitter.com/W5ys8Azld6 — dij (@DijahSB) July 26, 2023

Other users also shared the first thing they would show an alien, such as one user who would watch the entire “Scream” franchise with the extraterrestrials.

Tell us: Do you believe there’s intelligent life elsewhere in the universe? How do you feel about the hearing on UFOs? What would be the first thing you would show, say, or share with an alien? Fill out the survey below or email us at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.