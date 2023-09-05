Tell Us Tell us: How do you feel about Boston’s local politics? Boston's preliminary municipal election will take place on Sept. 12. We want to know how you’re feeling ahead of the election. Boston's preliminary municipal election will take place on Sept. 12. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff) (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

We’re one week away from the preliminary municipal elections on Sept. 12, when Bostonians will head to the polls to vote for candidates running to represent Districts 3, 5, 6, and 7 in the Boston City Council.

In each district race, voters will decide which two candidates will go head-to-head in the general municipal election on Nov. 7. Incumbents Kendra Lara, Ricardo Arroyo, and Tania Fernandes Anderson face competition as they fight recent controversies.

As you head to the ballot box, we want to know your thoughts about the local races.

Between sexual assault allegations, legal troubles, and allegations of nepotism, the current term has been a rocky one for the City Council. So much so that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said during a GBH Boston Public Radio interview that the controversies surrounding city councilors hurt the City Council’s credibility.

“I think it hurts the credibility on every issue,” Wu said, adding that Bostonians will have the chance to demand more accountability from their city councilors at the upcoming municipal elections.

“All of us are on the ballot,” she said. “That’s the highest form of accountability for elected officials.”

Arroyo is running as the incumbent for District 5 (Hyde Park, Readville, Roslindale, Mattapan) against Enrique José Pepén, José Ruiz, and Jean-Claude Sanon.

Last year, during his run for Suffolk district attorney, documents related to a 2005 police investigation into sexual assault allegations against him were made public. He denied the allegations. More recently, Arroyo admitted to an ethics violation for representing his brother in a sexual harassment lawsuit.

In District 6, which encompasses West Roxbury, Roslindale, Jamaica Plain, and Mission Hill, incumbent Lara faces two challengers: William King, an IT director at a local conservation non-profit, and Benjamin Weber, a labor attorney.

Lara made headlines recently when she drove an allegedly uninsured, unregistered car with a revoked license and she crashed into a Jamaica Plain home. She pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the incident. The Jamaica Plain Progressives steering committee has endorsed Lara, despite the crash.

Tania Fernandes Anderson is running as an incumbent for District 7 (Roxbury, Dorchester, Fenway, and part of the South End) against Althea Garrison, Jerome King, Roy Owens, and Padma Scott. Earlier this year, Fernandes Anderson admitted to an ethics violation for hiring and giving raises to her sister and son.

And in District 3, longtime councilmember Frank Baker isn’t running, leaving the race open for seven candidates — John FitzGerald, Jennifer Johnson, Barry Lawton, Matthew Patton, Joel Richards, Ann Walsh, and Rosalind Wornum.

Ahead of the election, many residents are still trying to make decisions about which candidate they feel best represents their hopes for their community. Boston.com has covered the candidates and how to vote. Now, we want to hear from you.

Are you voting in the preliminary elections? Are you following a specific district race? What issues do you most want the candidates to address in their campaign, and why?