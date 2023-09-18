Tell Us Tell us: Should rent control be on the ballot in 2024? Real estate groups and some rent control advocates are unsure of whether a vote is the best way to undo a 1994 state law banning rent control in Massachusetts. Renters' rights groups rallied outside the State House and flooded the Joint Committee on Housing on Beacon Hill to call for the return of rent control on Jan. 14, 2020. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

An effort to put a rent control question before voters is inching closer to becoming a reality, but some real estate groups and rent control advocates are unsure if now is the right time.

In early September, State Rep. Mike Connolly received notice that his petition to lift the 1994 statewide ban on rent control was certified by Attorney General Andrea Campbell.

The petition would allow cities and towns to regulate residential rents and fees (including brokers fees), residential evictions, and the removal of housing units from the rental market (such as by demolition or condominium conversion), among others. The petition would not apply to two- or three-family owner-occupied units, nor would it apply to newly built units for the first 15 years.

When we asked readers about rent control back in March, the nearly 500 readers who responded to our poll were split on the issue. Those against Mayor Michelle Wu’s proposal to bring rent control back to the city had a slight majority, with 51% of the vote, while those in favor made up 49% percent of the vote.

Advertisement:

Now, with the push for a 2024 rent control ballot question, we are asking again where you stand on rent control.

The certification of the ballot question comes as a housing crisis rips through the state and renters face a record-low inventory of apartments coupled with rising rents. Advocates of the question say rent control is needed to address the state’s housing needs and help protect tenants from rent hikes and evictions, the Boston Globe reported.

Results from a recent Commwealth Magazine poll show that more than 60% of voters would support a ballot question allowing cities and towns to implement their version of rent control.

Voters in the Greater Boston area supported the local-option rent control measure most strongly (75.3%) but it had greater than 60% support in every region of the state, the poll found. Renters overwhelmingly support it (80.8%) and owners support it too, with more than 60% backing the measure.

The real estate industry, however, has warned that putting a cap on rent increases could spook developers and slow housing production. Even some housing activists have questioned the ballot campaign and disagree with how to pursue the cause.

The Globe reported that Homes for All Massachusetts, a statewide housing justice group, said it has “serious concerns” about Connolly’s “unilateral decision to move forward on a 2024 ballot question against the wishes of movement leaders, and without collaborating with the statewide anti-eviction and anti-foreclosure coalition,” according to a statement from the group.

Advertisement:

“We ask Representative Connolly to drop his effort to pursue a rent control ballot question campaign, which will detract from the effort to win the policies our communities need and is not supported by the vast majority of rent control advocates,” the statement continued.

How do you feel about rent control on the 2024 ballot?

Tell us if you’re a renter, landlord, or homeowner in Greater Boston, and share your thoughts about Connolly’s proposal by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on our social media channels.