Tell us: What are your favorite books by AAPI authors?

May marks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and in celebration, Boston.com’s Book Club is creating a guide to the best books by Asian American and Pacific Islander authors.
The Boston Public Library released its own list of books to honor the vast experiences that make up those communities throughout the month of May. Some of the titles include “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng, “The Woks of Life” by Bill Leung, and “Almanac of Useless Talents” by Michael Chang.
Who are the writers, contemporary or classic, who have written some of your favorite works? Is there a title you think everyone should read? Tell us your recommendations by filling out the survey below and we may feature your response in a future Boston.com book guide.
