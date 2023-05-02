Tell Us Tell us: What are your favorite books by AAPI authors? Help us create a guide to Asian American and Pacific Islander literature and non-fiction. Send us your favorite stories by AAPI writers. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

May marks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and in celebration, Boston.com’s Book Club is creating a guide to the best books by Asian American and Pacific Islander authors.

The Boston Public Library released its own list of books to honor the vast experiences that make up those communities throughout the month of May. Some of the titles include “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng, “The Woks of Life” by Bill Leung, and “Almanac of Useless Talents” by Michael Chang.

We want to hear directly from our readers: What are the books by Asian American and Pacific Islander writers that you can’t get enough of?

Who are the writers, contemporary or classic, who have written some of your favorite works? Is there a title you think everyone should read? Tell us your recommendations by filling out the survey below and we may feature your response in a future Boston.com book guide.

What's your favorite book by an AAPI author? What's your favorite book (fiction or non-fiction) by an APPI author? (Required) Please include the name of the book and the author. Tell us why you would recommend this book. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.