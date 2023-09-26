Tell Us Tell us: What are your questions for Boston’s next City Council? The city’s general election is slated for Nov. 7. Tell us what questions you have for the candidates, and we’ll ask them. On Nov. 7, voters will decide who will be the next Boston City Councilor in districts 3, 5, 6, and 7, as well as choosing four at-large city councilors. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

This is a big election year for local politics, particularly at the city level. On Nov. 7, voters will decide who will serve on the Boston City Council for Districts 3, 5, 6, and 7, as well as choosing four at-large city councilors.

As we approach the home stretch in the race for Boston’s next city council members, voters are having to make decisions about who they want to vote for and why.

Two incumbents (District 6 City Councilor Kendra Lara and District 5 City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo) lost their reelection bids in the preliminary municipal elections on Sept. 12.

As a result, the top two vote-getters from the preliminary election are set to compete in the Nov. 7 general election. The following candidates are still vying for election to the City Council.

The November election will also feature eight candidates for four at-large councilor slots:

Prior to the preliminary municipal elections, we asked for the issues that matter most to you. Now that the general election is approaching, we’re taking your questions for the candidates, to the candidates.

Advertisement:

Is there a policy point you want the candidates to clarify? Are there topics you think they aren’t discussing enough? Tell us what questions you have for the candidates for Boston City Council and we’ll ask them. Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected] and we may use your responses in a future Boston.com article.