Tell us: What do you love about your local library?

The motto "FREE TO ALL" is on the welcome desk, at the Boston Public Library's Copley branch. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

With two dozen branches across Boston, hundreds of events for all ages, and a wealth of resources for city residents, the Boston Public Library is living up to that famous refrain: Having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card.

At a time when many libraries across the country are facing budget cuts and restrictions on what titles they can carry, Boston is fortunate to have a public library system that is expanding its offering and renovating its locations. That means book clubs, special collections, storytimes, career workshops, immigration support, and more in every neighborhood.

There’s so much programming that many residents aren’t even aware of everything their library has to offer, like free museum tickets, a spice bank, telescope and bird-watching kits, and even wedding ceremonies.

Last year alone, the library lent 5.5 million physical and digital items to more than 6 million patrons, according to library president David Leonard. But lending out books is just one part of what neighborhood libraries do. With the help of a vast wide variety of events and committed librarians, each neighborhood branch has become a cornerstone of its community.

Tell us: What do you love about your neighborhood library? Is your library great for young kids? Do they have special support for neighbors in need? Have you built a strong relationship with any of your local librarians? We want to hear about it all.

Share which Boston Public Library branch you visit most and what programming you appreciate by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected]. Your response will help us create a guide to Boston’s public libraries.

