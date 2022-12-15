Tell us: What was the best movie of 2022?

Need weekend plans?
The best things to do around the city, delivered to your inbox.
Choosing the best movie of 2022 is a difficult task, especially when there are still two weeks left in the year and many of the movies likely to garner major awards still haven’t hit theaters yet.
But we have faith that you — the Boston.com community — are up to the challenge.
Which blockbuster restored your faith in the theatergoing experience? Which drama offered a tour de force performance that you still think about months afterward? Which documentary brought a true story to screen in the most compelling way?
We’ve listed a few critically acclaimed movies from 2022 as options in the poll below, but please feel free to fill in your own favorite from this year.
Our only request is that you choose a movie that debuted in 2022. We totally get it if your favorite movie experience was catching up on last year’s Best Picture winner “CODA” or going to a repertory screening of “Jaws” for the first time in 20 years. But we’ll save that question for another day.
Let us know your pick for the best movie of 2022 by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article, where we will unveil readers’ favorites alongside our entertainment writer’s picks for the best films of 2022.
The best things to do around the city, delivered to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.