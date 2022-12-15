Tell Us Tell us: What was the best movie of 2022? From blockbusters on the big screen to streaming dramas on the couch, we want to hear your favorite. Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick." Paramount Pictures

Choosing the best movie of 2022 is a difficult task, especially when there are still two weeks left in the year and many of the movies likely to garner major awards still haven’t hit theaters yet.

But we have faith that you — the Boston.com community — are up to the challenge.

Which blockbuster restored your faith in the theatergoing experience? Which drama offered a tour de force performance that you still think about months afterward? Which documentary brought a true story to screen in the most compelling way?

We’ve listed a few critically acclaimed movies from 2022 as options in the poll below, but please feel free to fill in your own favorite from this year.

Our only request is that you choose a movie that debuted in 2022. We totally get it if your favorite movie experience was catching up on last year’s Best Picture winner “CODA” or going to a repertory screening of “Jaws” for the first time in 20 years. But we’ll save that question for another day.

Let us know your pick for the best movie of 2022 by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article, where we will unveil readers’ favorites alongside our entertainment writer’s picks for the best films of 2022.

Best Movie of 2022 What was your favorite movie released in 2022? What is the best movie of 2022? (Required) Aftersun All the Beauty and the Bloodshed The Banshees of Inisherin Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Decision to Leave Elvis EO Everything Everywhere All at Once The Fabelmans Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Nope RRR Tar Top Gun: Maverick Triangle of Sadness Other

Why was this movie your favorite in 2022? Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronouns so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.