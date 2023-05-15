Tell Us Tell us: What’s the song of the summer? What song will you be listening to on repeat this summer? What are you listening to by the ocean this summer? Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

There’s nothing like setting up your beach umbrella and chair to sit by the waves and soak up the sun. But what would make it even better? The perfect song. You know, the summer song, the song you’re already adding to your summer playlist. So, what will make the top of your list this season?

There are many songs that can been deemed “song of the summer.” Last year, Boston.com released its picks for Song of the Summer complete with a playlist. Some songs that made the list were “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé, ‘‘Summer Clothes” by the Wonder Years, and “Daydreaming” by Harry Styles. But that doesn’t mean those are what you’ll be listening to by the pool.

In August of 2022, Spotify rounded up the most-streamed songs that summer. From May to August Spotify found that globally, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” got 610 million streams. In the U.S., however, summer was dominated by “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, then “As It Was” by Harry Styles, followed up by my “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone.

Will this summer see more Bad Bunny and Harry Styles? Which songs are you most excited to play through your speakers at picnics and barbecues? We want to know. Fill out our survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.

