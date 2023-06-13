Tell us: What’s your favorite Dennis Lehane book?

📚 Stay up-to-date on the Book Club
Fans of crime and mystery fiction are sure to be familiar with the name Dennis Lehane. And if you’re a Boston native, you’re likely already a big fan of the award-winning novelist and screenwriter.
This month, Boston.com’s Book Club welcomes Lehane to discuss his latest book, “Small Mercies,” in a live virtual discussion with Serena Longo from Harvard Book Store on June 27, at 5 p.m.
As with many of Lehane’s other novels, “Small Mercies” is set in the Boston neighborhoods where Lehane grew up. The book follows Southie resident Mary Pat Fennessy during the summer of 1974 as she searches for answers about her daughter’s disappearance.
Louisa K. from Cohasset recently read the novel and shared with Boston.com that it was one of the best books that she’s read this year.
“Such a great tale of the tribalism that is Boston — specifically Southie. Set in the early 70s during the busing crisis. Page turner. Loved it,” she said.
Readers and critics alike agree that the book lives up to some of Lehane’s most popular titles, including “Gone, Baby, Gone” from the Kenzie and Gennaro series, “Shutter Island,” and “Mystic River.” Ahead of his book talk with Boston.com, we want to know: What’s your favorite work by Dennis Lehane?
Tell us which of his novels, series, and film adaptions you love and why by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.
