Tell us: Where do you go for the best lobster roll in New England?

In the middle of a stretch of hot summer days, you might be imagining the perfect escape. Sitting by the water, you’d have something cool to drink and a satisfying meal in hand: a lobster roll, nestled in a brioche bun and dressed with mayonnaise and lemon. Whether you prefer a hot or cold one, there’s no denying that this is a classic New England dish.

Last year, we asked readers for the best places to get a lobster roll in New England, and over 300 people named 160 restaurants. Red’s Eats in Maine took first place, known for their rolls piled high with fresh meat and the lines that form outside the iconic Wiscasset destination. You also told us about Raw Bar in Mashpee and Day’s Crabmeat & Lobster in Yarmouth, Maine, which has been open since the 1920s. There are so many great places to get a lobster roll in New England, and now we want to know who is at the top of your list this year.

Tell us about the best spot to get a lobster roll. Let us know what makes their dish special, what you enjoy about it, and what it’s served with. We also want to know about the experience: What do you like about the atmosphere of the place, and what keeps you coming back? We’d love for you to weigh in on whether your favorite lobster roll is hot, cold, or either temperature. Share with us in the survey below or email us at [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.

