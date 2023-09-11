Tell Us Tell us: Where do you go for the best french fries in Massachusetts? From thinly-sliced shoestring fries to crinkle cut fries, there are many options to choose from. French Fries at Wahlburgers in Hingham. Jonathan Wiggs/ Globe staff

French fries are a popular food of choice for many across the United States. The average American eats around 40 pounds of fries a year, according to research from University of California Davis.

French fries are largely believed to have originated in Namur, a Francophone province of Belgium, in 1680 when a river froze over and citizens could no longer fish. With no available fish to fry, they began frying potatoes instead. However, some historians have argued that this would take place before the arrival of potatoes in the Namur province, making the story implausible.

Regardless of its origins, there are now many varieties of the potato product. From thinly-sliced shoestring fries, to seemingly controversial crinkle cut fries to the standard straight cut, there are many options to choose from.

We want to hear from you: Where do you go for the best french fries in Massachusetts, and what do you love about them? What variety of french fries are they? Fill out the form or email us at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.