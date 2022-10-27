Tell us: Where’s the best place to grab a sandwich in Boston?

Sign up for The Dish
Do you ever find yourself wondering what to grab for lunch? You’ve probably noticed there are many excellent places to get a sandwich in and around Boston, but which one is the best?
National Sandwich Day is coming up on Nov. 3, and according to a study by Lawn Love, Boston ranked sixth overall in a list of 2023’s Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers. Lawn Love gathered public data on factors that included access to establishments, sandwich quality, and average monthly Google searches.
We want to hear about where you go to get a club, sub, or wrap. Do you visit Dave’s Fresh Pasta in Somerville for the chicken pesto with roasted peppers and asiago cheese? You might treat yourself to the porchetta sandwich at Pennypacker’s at High Street Place, which comes with onions agrodolce or seasonal mostarda. If you’re a fan of paninis, banh mi, or tortas, we want to hear about them too. The area is brimming with quality sandwich options, and if you have a place to recommend, we’re all ears.
Tell us where your favorite place in Greater Boston is to get a sandwich. Share your thoughts in the form below or send us an e-mail at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or social media channels.
