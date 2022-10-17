Tell Us Tell us your dream vacation destination by playing this viral TikTok game Where would you like to go? Chairs and umbrellas on the Sant Sebastià beach in Sitges, Spain, in August 2022. Maria Contreras Coll / The New York Times

New Jersey nurse Eva Machado and her husband Alec devised a game for choosing their next vacation destination that has gone viral on TikTok.

“We each pick three places,” said Machado in a recent video that has received more than 5.8 million views, over 880,000 likes, and more than 4,100 comments. “One has to be within six hours of driving from our house; one has to be within the country or Canada, so U.S. or Canada; and the third has to be international.”

“We made this up years ago,” Machado wrote on the post. “Highly suggest!!!”

The picks usually go into a hat, Machado explained in the video, but the couple used a beer glass this time since they were eating at a brewery. They each wrote down three destinations on separate yellow Post-it notes, crumpled them up, and dropped them into the glass before taking turns plucking them out. Once chosen, a destination is disqualified until the final entry picked reveals the winner.

“Every time we’ve done this, we’ve gotten the ones that are driveable from our house,” Machado said in the video.

As the couple lifted the potential vacation spots from the glass on camera, they announced the losing destinations: San Diego (chosen by both Machado and her husband, so it was entered twice); Montreal; Richmond, Va.; and Croatia. The winner: Spain, entered by Machado’s husband.

“Spain! That’s so fun!” Machado said, clearly delighted.

We want to know, would you play this game with your spouse or partner? Why or why not?

Also, following the same rules as the couple (one within six hours by car, one within the U.S. and Canada, and one international), what three destinations would you put in the beer glass?

