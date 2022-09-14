Tell us: What’s your favorite restaurant in Boston?

Sign up for The Dish
Stay up to date on the latest food news from Boston.com.
Boston’s culinary scene has so much to offer. From Eastie to Hyde Park, and from Dorchester to Brighton, every neighborhood has its own standouts, specializing in food that makes the area unique. You may like to visit Brassica Kitchen + Cafe in Jamaica Plain, where their dinner menu brings you Maine mussels and black bass filet. Or you may get a seat at Elephant Walk in the South End, ordering Cambodian and French food, such as the crispy Asian catfish or noodle soups.
Whatever your favorite restaurant in Boston may be, we’d like to hear about it. Let us know where you go for great cuisine or drinks, and we will add your submission to the listings. We want to know what you enjoy about this restaurant and what makes it special.
Feel free to share your thoughts in the form below, or send us an email at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or social media channels.
Stay up to date on the latest food news from Boston.com.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.