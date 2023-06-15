Tell Us Adults are bringing aggression to youth sports. Have things gone too far? Lawmakers want to pass laws that would protect referees from harassment from parents. Referees across all youth sports have become the targets of harassment from players, parents, and coaches. Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP

Over the past 12 months, there have been at least three instances of referees being assaulted at youth sporting events in Massachusetts.

Last week, a local umpires association said it would stop working with Taunton West Little League after two of its officials were harassed by parents during and after a recent game. Tyler Doehler, president of the little league, said in a statement that the behavior of the adults involved was “absolutely unacceptable.”

“Moving forward, we are implementing a zero-tolerance policy regarding any criticism of umpires,” he said. “Our focus remains on getting the kids back on the field and allowing them to complete their amazing season.”

Due to the apparent increase in the physical and emotional harassment of referees, several state lawmakers are stepping in with proposed legislation.

The bills focus on making it a crime to specifically harass a sports official, no matter the level they’re employed at.

The maximum penalties under two of the bills would be two and a half years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

One bill presented by Lowell’s Rodney Elliot includes a minimum penalty of 90 days of incarceration and a $500 fine. Elliot’s bill also goes a step further by making it illegal to force a sports official to remain on the playing field after an event is finished.

Is this an overreaction to a few incidents of parents getting too intense at their kid’s sporting event or has the culture around youth sports led to aggression and harassment?

